ST. PAUL, Minn. — A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused officials to temporarily lock down the complex Wednesday night.

Legislators and staff attending a House floor session were asked to stay in chambers until the police activity outside was resolved.

St. Paul police say four boys are in custody after their stolen vehicle hit a squad car and then crashed in a state parking lot.

About 7:30 p.m., an officer spotted the stolen vehicle traveling recklessly with passengers hanging out of the windows and tried to pull the driver over, but he did not comply, according to police.

A State Patrol helicopter tracked the vehicle which ran over some stop sticks, causing three boys to jump into another stolen vehicle from Edina being driven by a 15-year-old.

Officials say while the vehicle made its way toward the Capitol, it hit a squad car. The officer inside was not seriously hurt.

The vehicle then crashed in the state parking lot and the four boys got out with three of them trying to hide in a portable toilet. The fourth boy, the driver, ran into a nearby building.

All four, who were being tracked by the helicopter, were quickly arrested.

According to police, the passengers were ages 12, 13 and 15.