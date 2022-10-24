Home
More from the Homepage
prev
Minnesota AG, secretary of state candidates face off in TV debates
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
State trial begins for two ex-MPD officers over role in George Floyd's murder
It's going to cost a lot more to heat your house this winter
Hennepin County attorney race offers stark contrast in candidates at critical moment
Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus
Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
Wolves use unique lineup to top Thunder for second time in five days
U of M, Metro Transit cut transit pass cost to get more students aboard trains, buses
How to price a home in Minnesota when the market is slowing
Why did Finnish immigrants come to Minnesota? (And no, they're not Scandinavian)
next
Local
600218413
Minnesota candidates face off for TV debates
Minnesota candidates for attorney general and secretary of state debated on KSTP Sunday night at St. Paul College. Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen will have an hour of airtime to himself since Walz refused to debate.
October 23, 2022 — 9:09pm
Vikings
Five ways Vikings are 'winning in the margins' to build 5-1 record
6:33pm
Opinion Exchange
Editorial counterpoint: 'Glitch fix' is another ill-fated Biden overreach
6:00pm
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Minnesota AG, secretary of state candidates face off in TV debates
8:37pm
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
Oct. 22
State trial begins for two ex-MPD officers over role in George Floyd's murder
7:30pm
