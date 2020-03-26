Minnesota's largest business groups are giving broad support to Gov. Tim Walz's latest executive order, calling it a measured approach that keeps key industry sectors functioning while taking bold steps to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At the same time, they want government leaders to remain flexible on the definition of "essential" business because needs may change in coming weeks. In the stay-at-home order Wednesday afternoon, Walz urged more businesses to close but gave exemptions to many.

"Anytime you create and exhaustive list like this there's going to be pieces of the business supply chain that will not be recognized and should have been considered," Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon said.

Walz's two-week "stay-at-home" order begins at 11:59 p.m. Friday. It asks Minnesotans to stay in their homes unless absolutely necessary, after models suggest that the state will run out of hospital intensive care capacity before infection rates of the coronavirus hit peak levels.

Only businesses working in critical sectors will be able to remain open, but the definition is fairly broad. It includes health care workers, emergency responders, law enforcement, shelters and child care as well as construction, food production, utilities, the news media and critical manufacturing.

"Leading up to this there was a great deal of uncertainty about what would be included in definition of essential services of what would be included," Loon said. "This brings a level of certainty about short-term impacts on the economy."

Charlie Weaver, who leads the Minnesota Business Partnership, an association of top executives, said in a statement that the order "allows our state to effectively confront this public health threat while ensuring key sectors of our economy continue to function."

Minnesota officials are developing a process to help businesses determine whether they are deemed essential and to consider exemptions for companies that believe their work should not have been excluded.

The governor's office is working with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry and other agencies to develop a process to provide guidance to businesses.

"There will need to be an interpretation process," Loon said. "In addition to it being dynamic, we need to have prompt interpretation."

Noncritical businesses that continue operating risk being charged with a willful violation, a misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

Bars and restaurants, already ordered closed, will remain shuttered through May 1, according to the new order.

Businesses and manufacturers are retooling to adapt to changing needs of the marketplace, blurring the lines for what is critical. Business groups lobbied Minnesota lawmakers for a broad interpretation.

Retail fabric stores sell material used to make masks. MyPillow has refocused 75% of its production to supply health care workers with face masks.

"There are new suppliers of medical sector that are now looking at different supply chains that are adjusting," Loon said. "So we've got to make sure the exemptions for essential services are dynamic so those critically important new suppliers are accommodated."

Business owners, executives and workers with questions can find information on DEED's website at http://mn.gov/deed/critical/.

