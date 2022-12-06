Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (13-9-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (11-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will attempt to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 11-10-3 overall and 9-5-1 at home. The Flames have gone 3-4-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Minnesota is 13-9-2 overall and 6-3-1 on the road. The Wild have gone 3-5-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has scored eight goals with 10 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 16 goals and 16 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.