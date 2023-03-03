Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (34-21-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (27-21-13, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 27-21-13 overall and 15-12-3 at home. The Flames are 12-11-10 in one-goal games.

Minnesota is 34-21-6 overall and 14-11-4 on the road. The Wild have a 14-8-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Flames won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 37 goals and 34 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.