INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Water levels drop in Rainy River Basin

Water levels in the Rainy River Basin, hit hard by record flooding in recent weeks, have begun to drop.

Rainy Lake is nearly 20 inches below the new record it set in June and is expected to fall nearly another foot through Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth. The region's flood warning has been reduced to exclude the Namakan and Kabetogama lakes area, where water has dropped to regulated levels. The headwaters of the Basswood, Vermilion and Kawishiwi rivers also are now within normal water-level ranges.

The Rainy River downstream of International Falls remains high but is approaching normal summer levels. The weather service says Rainy Lake should return to regulated levels by early to mid-August.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

DULUTH

City to host public meetings during search for new police chief

Duluth will host two public meetings while conducting a search for a new police chief to replace Mike Tusken, who announced that he will retire from the position in August.

The meetings are at 5 p.m. July 20 at the Harrison Community Center, 3002 W. Third St. and noon on July 26 at Portman Community Center, 4601 McCulloch St.

Representatives from the city will answer questions about the search and listen to feedback.

Tusken has been with the Duluth Police Department for more than 30 years and has spent six years as its leader. He has taken a job as the law enforcement program coordinator at Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College.

Christa Lawler

LITTLE FALLS

Applications open for Camp Ripley archery hunt

Hunters can now apply for the annual fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls.

Applications for the three-day hunt, where 2,500 permits will be made available between Oct. 28-30, will be open until Aug. 19. Hunters may apply in person at the 1,500 license agents statewide, by telephone at 888-665-4236 or online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html.

The bag limit is two, and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.

Resident hunters 21 and older must provide a valid state driver's license or public safety identification number. Nonresident hunters must apply using a valid driver's license number, public safety identification number, or Minnesota Department of Natural Resources number from a recent Minnesota hunting or fishing license.

Hunters may apply as individuals or as a group of up to four people.

Reid Forgrave