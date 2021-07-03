Zebra mussels have invaded two more Minnesota lakes: Pine Mountain Lake in Cass County and Roe Mine Pit in Crow Wing County.

The mussel can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR confirmed zebra mussels in Pine Mountain Lake after a swimmer reported finding one attached to a native mussel on a sandbar along the southern shoreline of Pine Mountain Lake.

The agency also confirmed zebra mussels in Roe Mine Pit after they were discovered by a property owner. The 24-acre lake, which has a public access, is across a road from Little Rabbit Lake, where zebra mussels were found in 2006.

The DNR points out that it's up to people to prevent the spread of the invasive species, which are transported over land by human activity.

Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to clean their watercrafts and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species, keep drain plugs removed during transport and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Mary Lynn Smith

Duluth

Final stretch of $18M DNR project begins

The final stretch of work at the Kingsbury Bay restoration project will begin July 6 in West Duluth.

It's part of the final year of work on the Minnesota DNR's $18 million St. Louis River Restoration Initiative.

Construction equipment will be moving into the Irving and Norton Park neighborhoods, and the public parking lot on Pulaski Street and a segment of the Waabizheshikana Trail will be closed for about two weeks for the project, which will improve trail accessibility, repave the surface, install plantings and reseed the area.

After the trail reopens, users are asked to stay on the trail so vegetation can re-establish itself.

The final year of the project will see continued dredging of Kingsbury Bay with the sediment used to restore areas at Grassy Point, where legacy milling waste was removed in 2020. Construction should be completed this fall.

Construction updates can be found at mndnr.gov/st-louis-river-restoration.

The project has been funded by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative with oversight by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the St. Louis River/Interlake/Duluth Tar Superfund Site settlement.

Reid Forgrave