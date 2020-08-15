WINONA

Man charged with wrong crime is freed

The Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out a conviction for forgery, ruling that prosecutors charged a man with the wrong crime.

In 2019, Steven Jonsgaard of Winona was convicted of check forgery in Winona County District Court and sentenced to 24 months in prison. The jury found him guilty of forging a signature on 18 checks to a local food market.

In a ruling handed down last week, the appeals court ruled that Jonsgaard had been wrongly charged under a law that covers falsely “endorsing” a check.

Endorsing a check specifically refers not to signing the front of a check as the account holder, the court ruled, but rather to signing the back of a check that’s been made out to someone else.

The appeals court agreed that Jonsgaard falsely signed the account holder’s name to the checks. But since no evidence was offered of Jonsgaard falsely signing the back of a check, he “cannot be guilty of the offense for which he was convicted,” Judge Jeanne Cochran wrote in the court’s opinion.

John Reinan

WELLS

Minnesota Cities of Excellence chosen

The Faribault County city of Wells in southern Minnesota was among five cities selected by the League of Minnesota Cities for its 2020 City of Excellence awards.

The awards — in three population categories and two special topical categories — come with a $1,000 check.

Wells was chosen among cities with fewer than 5,000 people for converting all city lighting to LED lighting. The project began with converting dormant downtown decorative lights into LED lighting before expanding to a citywide project that saves taxpayer money through energy savings. Downtown has already been converted, and parks and other areas will be converted within the next couple of years.

Other cities to be honored include:

• Hopkins, whose Sound Off Fire Safety Program included a new style of fire education taught to second- and third-graders and distributed 200 smoke alarms and 100 carbon monoxide detectors.

• Shakopee, whose police department collaborated with local businesses to decrease the fraudulent purchase of third-party gift cards. Retailers now demand I.D. when gift cards are purchased.

• Eagan, which overhauled its fire department from having more than 100 paid on-call firefighters to a combination of full- and part-time staff.

• Mankato, which opened three townhouses near a fire station where volunteer firefighters can live rent-free.

Reid Forgrave