Winona-based WinCraft is looking at expansion, soon after its acquisition by a Florida company.

In December, WinCraft was bought by Fanatics, a Florida company specializing in sports merchandise. WinCraft, founded in 1960, produces a variety of licensed sports apparel and goods, including the well-known Homer Hankys of the Minnesota Twins.

The company has more than 500 employees. Company officials told a recent meeting of the Port Authority of Winona that WinCraft hopes to proceed with an expansion that could add as many as 30 jobs in Winona over the next year.

John Reinan

Fergus Falls

Historic designation for local landmarks

Two Fergus Falls landmarks have received local historic designation from the city. Both were built soon after the massive tornado that destroyed large swaths of the Otter Tail County seat in 1919.

The Victor Lundeen Co. has been a fixture in the downtown business district since 1914. Lundeen, the son of Swedish immigrants, bought the equipment of a failing printing company in Fargo and shipped it by rail to Fergus Falls, rebuilding after the tornado.

The Northern Pacific depot was first established in 1883. Two depots were destroyed by fire and the third by the 1919 tornado. The fourth depot, built in 1920, operated until its closing in 1984 and now houses entertainment and dining businesses.

The depot is also applying for designation as a national historic place.

In addition, the city has honored an early Black resident by naming a street after him. A portion of E. Summit Avenue will be designated Honeycutt Memorial Drive in honor of Prince Honeycutt, who was born into slavery and settled in Fergus Falls in 1872 after serving in the Civil War.

Honeycutt was a business owner, firefighter, baseball player and candidate for mayor. His home at 612 E. Summit Av. still stands, and the city's Historic Preservation Commission is restoring it.

John Reinan

MOORHEAD

City looks at rentable electric scooters

The city of Moorhead is considering whether to allow commercial electric scooters on its streets.

At a City Council meeting this month, members heard a presentation from Bird Rides Inc., a California company that's among several providing electric scooters for rent, typically for short trips.

City staff will consider whether to move ahead with further talks.

John Reinan