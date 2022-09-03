MINNESOTA

Rural faith leaders to train on suicide prevention

Rural faith leaders in Minnesota will gather later this month for conferences on suicide prevention. All rural clergy and lay leaders are welcome.

The conferences in Bemidji on Sept. 27 and Mankato on Sept. 29 are free, but registration is required. People also can register by calling 218-308-2148 for Bemidji or 507-344-2747 for Mankato.

"Suicide can be prevented, and help is available," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. "When someone is struggling, talking about suicide does not plant the idea in their head. It can help for them to know you are willing to talk about it and creates a safe opportunity to share their thoughts. We're grateful our community leaders are creating a space to have those conversations."

The conferences are jointly sponsored by the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health.

"Rural communities tend to be pretty close-knit, and suicides touch a lot of people when they happen," said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. "Faith often plays a big role in the lives of farm families, so pastors and lay leaders can play a critical role in preventing these deaths."

JOHN REINAN

WINONA

City weighs improvements to livability, flexibility

As Winona revises its comprehensive plan, committees working on the revision have identified key themes for the city to consider as it lays out a vision for the future.

According to a report presented to a meeting of the city Planning Commission last month, changes to zoning and land use will be important in helping the city grow.

Among the notable items: Create more housing choices across all price ranges. That could mean allowing residential living in commercial areas, an important consideration in promoting infill projects. Committee members are open to mixing business and residential uses so long as no heavy industry is next to housing.

The commission also heard that the committees favor compact development to allow for greater ease in getting around the city, and that Winona should put a greater emphasis on marketing itself as a desirable place to live.

JOHN REINAN

FAIRMONT

Student awarded Ambassador Scholarship

Garrett Myren is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Ambassador Committee of the Fairmont Area Chamber of Commerce.

The committee awards the scholarship each year to a Martin County student in a business-related postsecondary field. Myren is pursuing a degree in finance at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He is the son of Steve and Mari Myren.

The chamber also welcomed a new finance director, Rachel Manwarren. She joins the chamber after a career in banking.

JOHN REINAN