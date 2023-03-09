A new leader has assumed command of the Minnesota Air National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing at the base adjacent to Minnesota-St. Paul International Airport.

Air Force Col. Jesse Carlson took command of the wing from Air Force Col. James Cleet, who has commanded the wing since 2019, at a ceremony Saturday at Minnesota-St. Paul Joint Air Reserve Station.

Cleet is being promoted to brigadier general for his next position with European Command, where he'll assist the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Carlson will lead more than 1,200 airmen in his new role, where he's responsible for organizing, equipping and training personnel for worldwide deployments as well as operations in Minnesota.

REID FORGRAVE

SARTELL

City selects St. Louis County deputy sheriff as police chief

Sartell City Council on Wednesday unanimously selected Brandon Silgjord, current supervising deputy at the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office in Duluth, as its next police chief.

Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes is retiring this month after serving the central Minnesota city for more than three decades, with 19 years as chief.

Silgjord has served in law enforcement for 15 years, with eight years of supervisory experience. He worked at the Pequot Lakes Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff's Office before beginning at the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office in 2009.

Silgjord spent six years in the Duluth patrol division as a K-9 handler, SWAT operator and field training officer. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2015 and supervising deputy in 2020 and, in 2021, took command of 911 communications and emergency management operations.

"I am excited about Brandon's experience in community engagement," Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum said in a news release. "As a strategic leader, I believe he will support our anticipated growth within our community."

JENNY BERG

ROCHESTER

Ronald McDonald House merging, expanding services

The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester is merging with a nearby chapter.

The Rochester-based nonprofit that provides temporary housing to families with sick children treated at Mayo Clinic announced last week that it's combining with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Wisconsin and Southeast Iowa. The new group — Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest — will continue to focus on the Rochester house, which has been in operation for 43 years.

Officials say the merger is meant to expand services for families throughout the region. The new Ronald McDonald House chapter will add a grant program for families in the areas it serves. There are no immediate plans to add another house in the region, but the organization said it is "exploring multiple opportunities" to expand its presence.

TREY MEWES