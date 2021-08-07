marshall

Police, university to sign sex-case accord

The Marshall Police Department and Southwest Minnesota State University are expected to sign an agreement to cooperate on the investigation of sexual assault cases.

Such agreements between postsecondary institutions and their host cities are required by a recent state law.

The agreement, expected to be ratified at a City Council meeting this week, "is to acknowledge shared interests between the city and the university and to promote and maintain a continued, harmonious working relationship and cooperative effort."

Among other things, the agreement pledges that the city and university communicate regularly during investigations, share information and make victims of sexual assault aware of information and resources available to them.

john reinan

willmar

City sets hearing on rec bond issue

A sales tax approved by Willmar voters is set to pay off with the issuance of $16 million in sales tax revenue bonds to finance improvements to the city's recreation facilities.

In 2018, voters approved a local sales tax of up to one-half of 1%.

The proposed improvements call for spending $10 million on the events and recreation center and $6 million on athletic fields.

A public hearing on the bond sale is set for Aug. 16.

john reinan

RED WING

Advisory group to present findings

A Red Wing advisory group is set to make recommendations to strengthen neighborhoods, improve government engagement with the community and promote diverse leaders.

The group recently held several meetings around those themes and plans to present its findings at a City Council meeting this week.

Among the recommendations:

• Groups that receive city money for an event must outline how they will make the event more inclusive through planning, programming, promotions and outreach.

• Create heritage events aimed at promoting African American culture, as well as a more broad-based cultural heritage event.

• Expand involvement in the local schools' Flight Path program, which connects high school students with area businesses and organizations for an internship-like experience.

• Create a program to help prepare leaders of diverse backgrounds to serve on boards, committees and other places of leadership.

John reinan