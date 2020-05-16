The photography of Edward S. Curtis, renowned for his documentation of American Indian life during the 19th and 20th centuries, will be featured in an exhibit Wednesday through Friday at the Le Center Sportsmen Club.

The son of a roving preacher who moved his family to Minnesota after the Civil War, Curtis lived in Le Sueur County as a young man and began his photography career in St. Paul.

His major work, a collection titled “The North American Indian,” captured Native Americans at a time when their way of life was vanishing as white settlers populated the Great Plains and the western United States.

The Le Center exhibit will feature more than 85 of Curtis’ photos. The Sportsmen Club is at 320 S. Plut Av. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

John Reinan

MONTEVIDEO

Officials seek 2nd opinion on hangar

Unhappy with progress on a new hangar at Montevideo-Chippewa County Airport, officials have decided to seek a second opinion on work done to date.

The $500,000 hangar has drainage and design issues, officials said at a recent meeting to discuss the project. They also pointed out potential rodent problems and expressed concern about delays in the project’s timeline.

The Montevideo City Council voted to seek a second opinion on the jointly owned city/county facility from “an engineering firm experienced in airport design to evaluate our present comprehensive situation,” according to minutes from the council meeting.

John Reinan

MINNESOTA

At-home tests offered for sexual infections

Planned Parenthood is offering home testing for sexually transmitted infections. Patients can make an appointment for a telehealth consultation and then receive a kit in the mail allowing them to collect their own sample and mail it back for testing.

If the patient tests positive for an infection, they’ll be contacted for follow-up treatment.

“These consultations and follow-up, combined with at-home STI testing, can help mitigate the significant barriers to care posed by COVID-19 and help slow the anticipated growth of STIs through the pandemic and beyond,” said Emily Bisek, a Planned Parenthood spokeswoman.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota and the United States were experiencing record-high rates of STIs, Bisek added.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-230-PLAN (7526).

John Reinan