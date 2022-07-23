Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WEST DULUTH

DNR restoring fish and wildlife habitat

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Land Trust are beginning work to restore fish and wildlife habitat at West Duluth's Perch Lake, formerly a bay of the St. Louis River.

The restoration project, scheduled through October and again in January and February, involves dredging 77,000 cubic yards of sediment to restore deeper water, marsh and fish spawning areas.

Then, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation repaves Hwy. 23 next summer, a 16-foot-wide culvert will be installed under the highway to improve water flow and fish passage between Perch Lake and the St. Louis River.

Construction of a railroad and the Hwy. 23 embankment had previously reduced the lake's connection to the river, which brought low oxygen levels and shallow water depths from accumulated sediments.

REID FORGRAVE

EVELETH

Iron Range grants available

The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is accepting applications for fiscal year 2023 grants that will provide financial assistance to communities in northeastern Minnesota.

Most grant cycles opened on July 1, with the exception of culture and tourism grants and drilling incentive grants, which open Aug. 1.

Among the grants that help communities improve foundational, business and social assets are:

Community grants, which can be used for commercial redevelopment, infrastructure and residential redevelopment.

Mining grants, which can be for mineland reclamation or for drilling incentives to explore new mineral deposits.

Business energy retrofitting and downtown building rehabilitation grants.

Regional trails grants.

Workforce grants.

Grant applications must be submitted through the FLUXX grants portal online.

REID FORGRAVE

OLMSTED COUNTY

Survey: Housing, taxes top resident concerns

A recent Olmsted County survey shows residents are happy with the area's quality of life and amenities but continue to worry about affordable housing and local taxes.

Residents gave relatively high marks to the area's overall quality of life, scoring a 73 on a 100-point scale. They also ranked outdoor recreation higher in importance than previous years.

Housing and taxes topped a list of potential problems in the county, with homelessness, poverty and a lack of good jobs close behind. Residents also ranked mental health issues and drug use as the county's top health challenges.

Survey results showed residents aren't as satisfied with the overall quality of Olmsted County services. Residents rated county services at 58 out of 100, a dip from 2019's result at 61 out of 100.

County officials have surveyed residents every three years or so since 2008. Surveys went to about 4,400 households in February; 842 residents responded.

TREY MEWES