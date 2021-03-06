The Natural Resources Research Institute has received a $2.1 million federal grant to find more efficient ways to process direct-reduced iron, a growing need for the steel industry that Iron Range mines have a strong interest in providing.

"Different mines on the Iron Range have different capabilities for making direct reduced-grade pellets. This research will assist Minnesota mines to produce pellets for direct-reduced iron," Don Fosnacht, the Duluth-based institute's associate director, said. "This is a big deal for our Minnesota mining operations. Our goal is to keep all of our mines active and producing the iron ore of the future."

The research, also paid for with $530,000 in state money, will focus on converting iron ore pellets to metallic iron before they reach electric-arc steel furnaces in order to reduce energy use at the steel mills, which now make up 70% of steelmaking as larger blast furnaces are phased out. Cleveland-Cliffs upgraded its Northshore Mining facility in 2019 to produce direct-reduced iron in addition to the more traditional taconite pellets the region has been exporting for decades.

Brooks Johnson

Minnesota

Trails disappearing in winter's meltdown

Recent springlike temperatures have put an end to many of Minnesota's snowmobile and cross-country ski trails for the season.

Those chasing winter may still find some trails in fair to good condition in the northeast part of the state. But elsewhere, natural snow conditions for skiers and snowmobilers are fading fast if they haven't already disappeared.

In the northwest, central and southern regions, most natural snow trails are either in poor condition or have been closed for the season, according to Explore Minnesota. Trails where machine-made snow bolstered the base have fared better.

Mary Lynn Smith

AUSTIN

Austin gives Austin the info on Austin

During last month's cold spell, which covered much of the nation, a local newspaper in Texas looked north for advice on how to deal with the unaccustomed frigidity.

Jeff Austin, an Austin City Council member, was interviewed by the Austin (Texas) American-Statesman about how Austin, Minn., copes with the cold.

"Stay inside," was his advice. Austin also noted that he's distantly related to Stephen F. Austin, often called the "Father of Texas," for whom the state's capital city is named.

John Reinan