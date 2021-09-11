More than $1 million in regional trails grant money was approved last week to fund the next phase of a 250-mile all-terrain vehicle trail connecting several communities in northeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation approved a $1.1 million grant to complete the Prospector Loop Trail's second phase of construction, which will include building the Beaver River bridge to connect Ely to Babbitt and Tower.

When the ATV trail system is completed, it will link five northeastern Minnesota cities — Ely, Babbitt, Embarrass, Soudan and Tower — with Bear Head Lake State Park, Lake Vermilion State Park and the Lake County Regional ATV Trail.

The Iron Range board last week also approved another $1.2 million in regional trails grants in other communities, including:

• $162,500 for trail improvements at McKinley Park in Breitung Township.

• $50,000 to complete Hidden Valley Bike Park in Ely.

• $139,500 for a trail connector in Grand Rapids.

• $95,361 for pedestrian and bike trails at Carey Lake campground and recreational area in Hibbing.

• $310,000 for a new 1-mile paved trail from neighborhoods to the Mesabi Trail in Mountain Iron.

• $16,000 to fund a planning process for a mountain bike recreation area in Nashwauk.

To learn more about the new ATV trail system, which is hosting a three-day fall ride and rally starting Friday, visit facebook.com/ProspectorLoopATVTrail.

Reid Forgrave

ivanhoe

Habitat project nears fall completion

Contractors hope to wrap up work in coming weeks on a habitat restoration project at the Chain-O-Sloughs Wildlife Management Area south of Ivanhoe.

Undesirable trees and brush will be removed, cut, piled and burned once there is 3 inches of snow cover, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Trees to be removed include nonnative Russian olive along with native plum and cedar that have encroached on grasslands.

The project is part of a DNR management plan designed to improve nesting and brood-rearing habitat for pheasants and grassland-nesting waterfowl, and other grassland-dependent species.

It will also benefit pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Pheasants Forever and its Enhanced Public Lands Program and the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council are partnering on the project.

Staff report