Minnesota

Fall is about to show its true colors

Those who plan to chase Minnesota's fall colors as they sweep from the northern reaches of the state to its southern border may want to get an early start this year.

The summer of 2020 was the fourth warmest on record, said Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley. And with a statewide average rainfall of about 13.75 inches for June through August, the summer will also rank as the 17th wettest on record.

All that translated into a good growing season, which should bode well for fall colors, Seeley said. But it could start a week earlier in parts of northeastern Minnesota, where it was drier than the rest of the state, he said.

A recent spate of abnormally cold weather also likely will spur change, he said, noting that the region's color season usually begins Sept. 20-26. The rest of the state likely will stay on its normal track, Seeley said.

Mary Lynn Smith

Iron Range

Mayors draw ire for endorsing Trump

Several northern Minnesota mayors are under fire for their widely publicized letter endorsing President Donald Trump, which was released as Vice President Mike Pence visited Duluth on Aug. 28.

A rally was held last Wednesday on the Iron Range, long a DFL stronghold, where a recall petition was announced for Chisholm Mayor John Champa.

A group called Concerned Rangers for Accountability in Politics said it has also asked St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin to investigate "whether laws were broken by the mayors who portrayed themselves as acting in their official capacity." Group member Travis Paulson said the endorsement "is an obscene and grossly incorrect view of our communities."

The mayors of Virginia, Chisholm, Ely, Eveleth, Babbitt and Two Harbors wrote in their endorsement: "We didn't choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us."

Voters in just two of those cities, Ely and Babbitt, sent more votes to Trump than Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Brooks Johnson

St. Louis County

Board resolution supports Line 3

The St. Louis County Board last week voted 4-3 to pass a resolution announcing support for Enbridge's controversial pipeline project, which is under scrutiny in court for environmental reasons.

The resolution voiced project approval for the "significant tax impact" it would have on the region. It also said the project would increase local jobs and wages.

Katie Galioto