CLASS 3A
A bounce goes Wayzata's way, secures the Class 3A boys' soccer title
A shot by senior Joe Highfield caromed off a Woodbury defender and into the goal Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, giving Wayzata a 3-2 victory in overtime and the Class 3A boys' soccer state championship.
The winning goal was scored in the 85th minute.
Wayzata (19-1-2) had sent the game to overtime with a rebound goal by Joe Burica with less than two minutes left in regulation. Olin Franzwa scored two goals in the first half for Woodbury (15-2-3).
JIM PAULSEN
CLASS 2A
2:45 p.m. No. 1 seed Hill-Murray (21-0) vs. No. 2 seed DeLaSalle (14-5-1)
CLASS 1A
7:15 p.m. No. 4 seed St. Paul Academy (13-3-3) vs. unseeded St. Anthony (12-6-2)
