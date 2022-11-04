Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CLASS 3A

A bounce goes Wayzata's way, secures the Class 3A boys' soccer title

A shot by senior Joe Highfield caromed off a Woodbury defender and into the goal Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, giving Wayzata a 3-2 victory in overtime and the Class 3A boys' soccer state championship.

The winning goal was scored in the 85th minute.

Wayzata (19-1-2) had sent the game to overtime with a rebound goal by Joe Burica with less than two minutes left in regulation. Olin Franzwa scored two goals in the first half for Woodbury (15-2-3).

JIM PAULSEN

CLASS 2A

2:45 p.m. No. 1 seed Hill-Murray (21-0) vs. No. 2 seed DeLaSalle (14-5-1)

CLASS 1A

7:15 p.m. No. 4 seed St. Paul Academy (13-3-3) vs. unseeded St. Anthony (12-6-2)