Where it all begins in the Class 2A and 1A boys hockey state tournament
Sixteen boys hockey teams have a chance to win a state title. But they must first get past the first round.
Class 2A
Thursday
[7] Andover (15-13) vs. [2] Stillwater (22-6), 11 a.m.
Why Andover could win: The Huskies started the season 0-9 before finishing on a 13-3 tear. Camden Langfeld leads the Huskies with 31 points, including 19 assists. Andover, the 2022 champion, made their way through Section 7 by knocking off Grand Rapids and Rock Ridge.
Why Stillwater could win: “We’re not done,” was the prevailing sentiment at the Section 4 final. Stillwater is averaging more than five goals per game. Brody Dustin leads the squad with 52 points, including 28 goals.
[6] Shakopee (22-5-1) vs. [3] St. Thomas Academy (23-5), 1 p.m.
Why Shakopee could win: Led by Cooper Simpson (77 points), the Sabers can score with anyone. They’ve outscored opponents 146-52 this season, including a 46-17 goal advantage in the first period.
Why STA could win: A tough schedule has the Cadets on the march. Under new head coach Mark Strobel, STA was able to dethrone Cretin-Derham Hall from its perch atop Section 3 with a 3-2 double-overtime victory in the final last week.
8] Lakeville South (18-9) vs. [1] Moorhead (25-2-1), 6 p.m.
Why Lakeville South could win: The Cougars are hardened by a good schedule. Carter Ernst has 25 goals and Jackson Ernst has 23 goals for the Cougars, who were the state runner-up to Eden Prairie in 2021.
Why Moorhead could win: Bantam AA state champions have the look of destiny. The champion of Section 8, Moorhead has played in the past five state tournaments and in 21 overall. They have lost in the championship game eight times. The Spuds are led by Mason Kraft, son of former Gophers player Ryan Kraft, with 37 goals and 84 points.
[5] Edina (20-6-2) vs. [4] Rogers (23-3-2), 8 p.m.
Why Edina could win: Defending state champs wish to stay above the fray. The Hornets are also loaded with talent, with four players selected to the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota boys hockey team.
Why Rogers could win: State tournament newcomer Rogers has been a top-10 team all season … and the Royals want to keep it rolling at state.
Class 1A
Wednesday
[7] Mahtomedi (11-15-2) vs. [2] St. Cloud Cathedral (18-8-2), 11 a.m.
Why Mahtomedi could win: Take Mahtomedi’s losing record with a grain of salt. Tough schedule makes the Zephyrs a tough out in the playoffs.
Why St. Cloud Cathedral could win: The defending champions still have something to prove. Hermantown was the last team to repeat in 1A (2016 and 2017).
[6] Orono (15-10-3) vs. [3] Northfield (22-4-2), 1 p.m.
Why Orono could win: Winners of the title in 2018, Orono is a team that could use its tough schedule to its advantage. On its schedule this season were teams such as Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Northfield, Warroad, Hibbing/Chisholm, St. Cloud Cathedral and Champlin Park.
Why Northfield could win: A history of success is the only thing the Raiders lack. Entering the state tournament, though, Northfield has outscored opponents 35-0 in its past five victories.
[8] Luverne (22-4-2) vs. [1] Hibbing/Chisholm (19-9), 6 p.m.
Why Luverne could win: The Cardinals are due, having won only once and never in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals.
Why Hibbing/Chisholm could win: Earning the No. 1 seed and coming from the north means something this time of year.
[5] Northern Lakes (19-8-1) vs. [4] East Grand Forks (13-13-2), 8 p.m.
Why Northern Lakes could win: New coach Mike Randolph is at his best in the playoffs. He’s also Minnesota’s leader in boys hockey coaching victories. Northern Lakes Lightning last reached the state tournament in 2021.
Why East Grand Fork could win: The Green Wave play a physical brand of hockey.
