High Schools

10 boys hockey players who could carry their teams to the state tournament

Many of Minnesota’s top teams have a common trait — a standout player that can carry the load.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2025 at 3:00AM
St. Paul Cathedral's John Hirschfeld (6) helped his team win the Class 1A state championship last year. (Korey McDermott/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Keep an eye on these 10 players as potential difference makers as their teams look for a spot in the Class 2A and 1A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center March 5-8.

Grady Dimberio

Rock Ridge, senior forward

Rock Ridge is consistently included in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide hockey rankings, and the play of senior forward Grady Dimberio is a big reason why. Dimberio has pumped 27 goals and 51 points into the Rock Ridge offense this season.

Nathan Garski

Grand Rapids, junior forward

Nathan Garkski was one of the many stars at the state tournament last season. As a sophomore, he scored with 1.6 seconds left in the game, giving Grand Rapids a 2-1 victory over White Bear Lake and a spot in the 2A semifinals against Edina. Now a junior, the forward has 13 goals among this 36 points for the Thunderhawks.

Ben Geiger

Northfield, sophomore defender

Northfield has a fourth forward when sophomore Ben Geiger is on the ice. So far, he’s tallied 19 goals and 31 assists this season.

Nolen Geerdes

Rogers, senior defender

A Western Michigan commit, Nolen Geerdes is instant offense from the blueline. He finished the regular season for Rogers with eight goals and 32 assists.

John Hirschfeld

St. Cloud Cathedral, senior forward

Vermont recruit John Hirschfeld is having one of the best hockey seasons in the state. The senior at St. Cloud Cathedral has been on a tear with 28 points in his last six games.

Mason Jensen

Rogers, senior forward

Mason Jensen has sat at the top of the leader board most of the season. The senior forward and Ohio State-commit cruised to a 40-goal season.

Mason Kraft

Moorhead, senior forward

Mason Kraft, who will play for Minnesota State Mankato next, leads an explosive Moorhead team in points (72) and goals (30) this season.

Henry Lechner

Holy Angels, senior forward

Ninety points. Forty-four goals. Any questions for Holy Angels forward Henry Lechner? After this season, his next stop will be the University of St. Thomas.

Jackson Rudh

St. Thomas Academy, senior forward

In his first season at St. Thomas Academy, Jackson Rudh, who transferred in from Park of Cottage Grove, has a team-best 53 points featuring 25 goals. St. Thomas Academy is looking to make its first trip to state since 2021.

Boden Sampair

Hill-Murray, senior forward

Boden Sampair isn’t afraid of the big moment. The Holy Cross commit scored in overtime his 30th goal of the season to secure Hill-Murray’s 8-7 victory Saturday against Moorhead.

Meet the Dream Team: The best boys hockey players across Minnesota.

Meet 15 contenders for Minnesota Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Goalie of the Year.

about the writer

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

10 boys hockey players who could carry their teams to state

card image

These players have what it takes to lead their teams to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, the site of the state tournament.

High Schools

Boys hockey: One writer's picks for which teams advance to Xcel

card image

High Schools

Video on demand: Morgan Mathiowetz leads Sleepy Eye St. Mary's vs. Mankato Loyola

card image