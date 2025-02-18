Keep an eye on these 10 players as potential difference makers as their teams look for a spot in the Class 2A and 1A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center March 5-8.
10 boys hockey players who could carry their teams to the state tournament
Many of Minnesota’s top teams have a common trait — a standout player that can carry the load.
Grady Dimberio
Rock Ridge, senior forward
Rock Ridge is consistently included in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide hockey rankings, and the play of senior forward Grady Dimberio is a big reason why. Dimberio has pumped 27 goals and 51 points into the Rock Ridge offense this season.
Nathan Garski
Grand Rapids, junior forward
Nathan Garkski was one of the many stars at the state tournament last season. As a sophomore, he scored with 1.6 seconds left in the game, giving Grand Rapids a 2-1 victory over White Bear Lake and a spot in the 2A semifinals against Edina. Now a junior, the forward has 13 goals among this 36 points for the Thunderhawks.
Ben Geiger
Northfield, sophomore defender
Northfield has a fourth forward when sophomore Ben Geiger is on the ice. So far, he’s tallied 19 goals and 31 assists this season.
Nolen Geerdes
Rogers, senior defender
A Western Michigan commit, Nolen Geerdes is instant offense from the blueline. He finished the regular season for Rogers with eight goals and 32 assists.
John Hirschfeld
St. Cloud Cathedral, senior forward
Vermont recruit John Hirschfeld is having one of the best hockey seasons in the state. The senior at St. Cloud Cathedral has been on a tear with 28 points in his last six games.
Mason Jensen
Rogers, senior forward
Mason Jensen has sat at the top of the leader board most of the season. The senior forward and Ohio State-commit cruised to a 40-goal season.
Mason Kraft
Moorhead, senior forward
Mason Kraft, who will play for Minnesota State Mankato next, leads an explosive Moorhead team in points (72) and goals (30) this season.
Henry Lechner
Holy Angels, senior forward
Ninety points. Forty-four goals. Any questions for Holy Angels forward Henry Lechner? After this season, his next stop will be the University of St. Thomas.
Jackson Rudh
St. Thomas Academy, senior forward
In his first season at St. Thomas Academy, Jackson Rudh, who transferred in from Park of Cottage Grove, has a team-best 53 points featuring 25 goals. St. Thomas Academy is looking to make its first trip to state since 2021.
Boden Sampair
Hill-Murray, senior forward
Boden Sampair isn’t afraid of the big moment. The Holy Cross commit scored in overtime his 30th goal of the season to secure Hill-Murray’s 8-7 victory Saturday against Moorhead.
These players have what it takes to lead their teams to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, the site of the state tournament.