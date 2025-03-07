High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 2A and 1A boys hockey semifinals at Xcel Energy

Eight teams play Friday in the state semifinals for a chance to advance to Saturday’s championship games.

By Alyce Brown,

David La Vaque,

Cassidy Hettesheimer and

Heather Rule

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 7, 2025 at 3:30PM
Hibbing/Chisholm players celebrate a goal with their fans in the Class 1A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The top-seed Blue Jackets play East Grand Forks Friday in the 1A semifinals. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The boys hockey state tournament continues Friday at Xcel Energy Center with the Class 2A and 1A semifinals.

In the 1A quarterfinals, St. Cloud Cathedral, Orono, Hibbing/Chisholm and East Grand Forks advanced to the next round. In the 2A quarterfinals, Stillwater, St. Thomas Academy, Moorhead and Edina advanced.

Here is the schedule for Friday’s games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

Class 1A

11 a.m.: [6] Orono vs. [2] St. Cloud Cathedral

1 p.m.: [4] East Grand Forks vs. [1] Hibbing/Chisholm

Class 2A

6 p.m.: [3] St. Thomas Academy vs. [2] Stillwater

8 p.m.: [5] Edina vs. [1] Moorhead

Below are live reports of Class 1A and 2A semifinal games at Xcel Energy Center.

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Heather Rule

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

