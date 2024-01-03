The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

1. Wayzata 9-0

2. Park Center 10-1

3. Minnetonka 6-1

4. Farmington 9-1

5 Lakeville North 6-3

6. Shakopee 5-2

7. Hopkins 7-2

8. Minneapolis Washburn 7-1

9. Osseo 7-3

10. Rogers 9-1

1. Totino-Grace 5-3

2. Mankato East 8-1

3. Alexandria 6-2

4. Delano 8-2

5, Orono 5-3

6. Minneapolis South 7-1

7. Stewartville 5-2

8. Fridley 6-0

9. DeLaSalle 3-4

10. Columbia Heights 6-0

1. Breck 8-0

2. Holy Family 6-3

3. Minneapolis North 7-2

4. Esko 5-1

5. Caledonia 8-1

6. Maranatha Christian 4-1

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-1

8. Albany 6-1

9. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 8-2

10. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7-2

1. Cherry 7-2

2. Dawson-Boyd 10-0

3. Nevis 5-0

4. West Central Area 6-2

5. Ada-Borup West 7-0

6. Sleepy Eye 7-1

7. Red Lake County 7-0

8. Blooming Prairie 8-0

9. Henning 7-2

10. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 7-2

