Cretin-Derham Hall has left the ranks of the unbeatens.
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams
Cretin-Derham Hall lost its first game of the season and has played without Notre Dame recruit Tommy Ahneman for a month.
East Ridge recently defeated shorthanded Cretin-Derham Hall, 89-70, behind junior guard Cedric Tomes’ 32 points. Teammates Kyle Frendt and James Martin added 22 apiece.
It’s not enough, though, to cost the Raiders the No. 1 position in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball rankings, despite the Raiders being without 6-10 senior center Tommy Ahneman the past month. The Notre Dame recruit, who was averaging a double-double with 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, has been sidelined with a bone contusion on his knee.
CDH is hoping their big man returns to the lineup next week.
Hopkins climbed to the No. 2 position in the rankings while Benilde-St. Margaret’s slipped to No. 5 after suffering its second loss.
Mankato East, riding an 18-game win streak, is the top-rated Class 3A team in the rankings at No. 3.
Records through Wednesday. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-1) . Previous week: No. 1
2. Hopkins (20-1) . Previous week: No. 3
3. Mankato East (Class 3A, 19-1) . Previous week: No. 4
4. Alexandria (Class 3A, 16-3) . Previous week: No. 5
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 18-2) . Previous week: No. 2
6. Orono (Class 3A, 15-5) . Previous week: No. 6
7. Tartan (21-0) . Previous week: No. 7
8. Wayzata (18-3) . Previous week: No. 8
9. Apple Valley (18-2) . Previous week: No. 9
10. Champlin Park (17-3) . Previous week: No. 10
11. Albany (Class 2A, 19-0) . Previous week: No. 11
12. Waseca (Class 2A, 23-0) . Previous week: No. 12
13. Shakopee (15-5) . Previous week: No. 13
14. Minnetonka (15-5) . Previous week: No. 14
15. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 15-5) . Previous week: No. 15
16. Byron (Class 3A, 19-2) . Previous week: No. 16
17. Richfield (Class 3A, 17-4) . Previous week: No. 17
18. Caledonia (Class 2A, 21-2) . Previous week: No. 18
19. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 17-3) . Previous week: No. 19
20. Prior Lake (16-5) . Previous week: 21
21. Moorhead (16-5) . Previous week: No. 24
22. Cherry (Class 1A, 21-0) . Previous week: No. 22
23. Sauk Rapids-Rice (16-5) . Previous week: No. 25
24. East Ridge (15-5) . Previous week: NR
25. Anoka (18-5) . Previous week: No. 20
