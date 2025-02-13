Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams

It’s not enough, though, to cost the Raiders the No. 1 position in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball rankings, despite the Raiders being without 6-10 senior center Tommy Ahneman the past month. The Notre Dame recruit, who was averaging a double-double with 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, has been sidelined with a bone contusion on his knee.