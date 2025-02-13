High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams

Cretin-Derham Hall lost its first game of the season and has played without Notre Dame recruit Tommy Ahneman for a month.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2025 at 7:59PM
Cretin-Derham Hall forward Tommy Ahneman, center, has been sidelined with a bone contusion on his knee. CDH is hoping their big man returns to the lineup next week. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cretin-Derham Hall has left the ranks of the unbeatens.

East Ridge recently defeated shorthanded Cretin-Derham Hall, 89-70, behind junior guard Cedric Tomes’ 32 points. Teammates Kyle Frendt and James Martin added 22 apiece.

It’s not enough, though, to cost the Raiders the No. 1 position in the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball rankings, despite the Raiders being without 6-10 senior center Tommy Ahneman the past month. The Notre Dame recruit, who was averaging a double-double with 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, has been sidelined with a bone contusion on his knee.

CDH is hoping their big man returns to the lineup next week.

Hopkins climbed to the No. 2 position in the rankings while Benilde-St. Margaret’s slipped to No. 5 after suffering its second loss.

Mankato East, riding an 18-game win streak, is the top-rated Class 3A team in the rankings at No. 3.

Records through Wednesday. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-1) . Previous week: No. 1

2. Hopkins (20-1) . Previous week: No. 3

3. Mankato East (Class 3A, 19-1) . Previous week: No. 4

4. Alexandria (Class 3A, 16-3) . Previous week: No. 5

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 18-2) . Previous week: No. 2

6. Orono (Class 3A, 15-5) . Previous week: No. 6

7. Tartan (21-0) . Previous week: No. 7

8. Wayzata (18-3) . Previous week: No. 8

9. Apple Valley (18-2) . Previous week: No. 9

10. Champlin Park (17-3) . Previous week: No. 10

11. Albany (Class 2A, 19-0) . Previous week: No. 11

12. Waseca (Class 2A, 23-0) . Previous week: No. 12

13. Shakopee (15-5) . Previous week: No. 13

14. Minnetonka (15-5) . Previous week: No. 14

15. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 15-5) . Previous week: No. 15

16. Byron (Class 3A, 19-2) . Previous week: No. 16

17. Richfield (Class 3A, 17-4) . Previous week: No. 17

18. Caledonia (Class 2A, 21-2) . Previous week: No. 18

19. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 17-3) . Previous week: No. 19

20. Prior Lake (16-5) . Previous week: 21

21. Moorhead (16-5) . Previous week: No. 24

22. Cherry (Class 1A, 21-0) . Previous week: No. 22

23. Sauk Rapids-Rice (16-5) . Previous week: No. 25

24. East Ridge (15-5) . Previous week: NR

25. Anoka (18-5) . Previous week: No. 20

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

