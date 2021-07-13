Sota King, the Minnesota-born three-year-old colt who is an offspring of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, is scheduled to make his racing debut Sunday at Canterbury Park.

The horse is among 13 entered in the fifth race, which has a $35,000 purse. Sota King will be ridden by Dean Butler, a veteran jockey who is a member of the track's Hall of Fame. The horse is owned by Paul and Suzanne Hanifl and was born at Wood-Mere farm in Webster, Minn., south of the Twin Cities, in May 2018.

The 6 1/2-furlong race is scheduled for a 3:22 p.m. post time.

Sota King was trained at a farm in Kentucky and had a series of workouts at Keeneland before arriving at Canterbury in May. In an interview last summer, Paul Hanifl called the horse a "late developer," which was the reason he didn't make his debut as a 2-year-old.

Another American Pharoah offspring, King of Miami, was the winner of the $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby at Canterbury last month. That horse was a 15-1 longshot.

Early odds on Sota King are 4-1.