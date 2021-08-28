Two people died early Saturday morning in separate incidents in central Minnesota, including an Elk River bicyclist who was killed near Little Falls.

A Jeep traveling east on Hwy. 27 shortly before 4 a.m. struck 35-year-old bicyclist Michael Alan Ostrom, who was lying in the road near Hwy. 238, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions were wet at the time.

In Kandiyohi County, a 35-year-old Atwater man was killed early Saturday after losing control of his ATV on a road west of Atwater, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities located the driver, who had been partly ejected and pinned, and began lifesaving measures. But he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ATV had been traveling west in the 15000 block of 1st Av. E when it entered a ditch on the north side of the road before striking an approach, causing it to turn over and land on its side, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim's identity was being withheld until his family could be notified.

On Wednesday, a Becker man riding a motorcycle was killed on Interstate 94 in a single-vehicle accident near Maple Grove.

The driver, identified by the State Patrol as 67-year-old Norlyn Stanley Nelson, was headed west when his motorcycle entered a construction zone and rolled several times before landing in the ditch, according to the report.

There were 40 fatal crashes in July compared with 50 last year, according to preliminary numbers from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Traffic crashes are up this year, with 234 crashes between January and July compared with 187 during the same period last year.