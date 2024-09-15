Loons

Minnesota United beats St. Louis 3-1 to help set a club record for the most road goals (25) in a season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored in the first half, Kelvin Yeboah added another after halftime and the Loons benefited from an own goal for their sixth road victory of 2024.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 4:38AM
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, left, celebrates after scoring against St. Louis City goalie Roman Bürki on Saturday night in St. Louis. (Zachary Linhares)

ST. LOUIS — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored in the first half, Kelvin Yeboah added another goal after halftime and Minnesota United defeated St. Louis City 3-1 on Saturday night for the Loons’ sixth road victory of the season.

The Loons (11-11-6) set a club record for the most road goals (25) in a season. Their six road victories and 20 points away from Allianz Field also tie franchise records.

Hlongwane tied the score at 1-1 in the 24th minute. He deflected a pass, then picked up the rebound of Yeboah’s shot and bounced it over St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

The Loons then took a 2-1 lead on an own goal in the 52nd. Yeboah beat his defender along the left sideline to get to the corner of the 6-yard box for a cross in front of the goal that defender Jayden Reid knocked into the goal.

Yeboah calmly rolled in a penalty kick in the 62nd after a handball was called.

The victory began a stretch of six games for Minnesota United over a span of 22 days. The Loons, who hadn’t played since a 2-1 victory at San Jose on Aug. 31, began Saturday night holding the Western Conference’s final playoff position.

St. Louis (5-11-13) has given up 56 goals this season — already 11 more than last season with five games to play.

