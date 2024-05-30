BOSTON — Minnesota beats Boston 3-0 in Game 5 to win the Walter Cup as the 1st Professional Women's Hockey League champion.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Jurors in Trump hush money trial end 1st day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony
More from Star Tribune
Nation Jurors in Trump hush money trial end 1st day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony
More from Star Tribune
Nation Jurors in Trump hush money trial end 1st day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony
More from Star Tribune
Nation Jurors in Trump hush money trial end 1st day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony
More from Star Tribune
Nation Jurors in Trump hush money trial end 1st day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony
More from Star Tribune
Nation Jurors in Trump hush money trial end 1st day of deliberations after asking to rehear testimony
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune