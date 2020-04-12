A man led several police agencies on a high-speed chase Saturday that ended in the driver crashing in Shakopee and officers firing shots as the suspect tried to flee.

The chase began about 11:30 a.m. when a car passed a State Patrol vehicle on Interstate 494 near Dodd Road going 100 mph. The trooper gave chase through several suburban cities, eventually involving Burnsville police.

Map: Chase suspect arrested

The man was arrested and was expected to be booked on outstanding warrants after he ran from the scene of the crash at Hwy. 169 near Eagle Creek Boulevard. Two officers fired shots but no one was hurt.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident at the other law enforcement agencies’ request.

