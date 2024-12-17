A bipartisan bill backed by the entire Minnesota congressional delegation designating the bald eagle as the national bird of the United States is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk for approval after it passed in the both the U.S. House and Senate.
Minnesota-backed bipartisan bill designating bald eagle as national bird on its way to Biden’s desk
Though the bald eagle is used on the country’s official seals on everything from passports to currency, it was never designated the national bird. The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn., had sought to change that and was behind the push to get lawmakers to correct what it viewed as an oversight.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar carried the legislation in the Senate with Sen. Tina Smith as a co-sponsor working with their Republican colleagues on the bill. Reps. Brad Finstad and Angie Craig introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House, which the six other members of the Minnesota House delegation co-sponsored and backed Monday.
“The bald eagle is a symbol of our country’s freedom and strength. In Minnesota, we know a thing or two about eagles: we are home to one of the largest populations of bald eagles in the country as well as the National Eagle Center in Wabasha,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “With the passage of our legislation, the bald eagle will now officially be recognized as our nation’s national bird.”
The White House could not immediately be reached for comment on whether Biden plans to sign the bill, but Klobuchar’s office said the president is expected to do so.
“More than two hundred and forty years ago, the Founding Fathers identified the bald eagle as a symbol of the strength and independence promised in our new nation. Since then, we have revered this majestic creature as the unquestionable icon of the United States,” Finstad said in a statement. “Today, we rightfully recognize the bald eagle as our official national bird – bestowing an honor that is long overdue.”
“The Bald Eagle has been a universally recognizable symbol of patriotism in this country for centuries, and they thrive in Minnesota because of our lakes and forestry,” Smith said in a statement. “I am proud to cosponsor this bipartisan legislation designating the Bald Eagle as the official bird of the United States and am excited to celebrate its passage out of the House.”
