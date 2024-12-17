Politics

Minnesota-backed bipartisan bill designating bald eagle as national bird on its way to Biden’s desk

Sen. Amy Klobuchar carried the legislation in the Senate with Sen. Tina Smith, and Reps. Brad Finstad and Angie Craig introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 12:44AM
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, a bald eagle grabs a fish from the Susquehanna River near the Conowingo Dam, in Havre De Grace, Md. The number of American bald eagles has quadrupled since 2009, with more than 300,000 birds soaring over the lower 48 states, government scientists said Wednesday in a new report. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, a bald eagle grabs a fish from the Susquehanna River near the Conowingo Dam, in Havre De Grace, Md. (Julio Cortez/The Associated Press)

A bipartisan bill backed by the entire Minnesota congressional delegation designating the bald eagle as the national bird of the United States is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk for approval after it passed in the both the U.S. House and Senate.

Though the bald eagle is used on the country’s official seals on everything from passports to currency, it was never designated the national bird. The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn., had sought to change that and was behind the push to get lawmakers to correct what it viewed as an oversight.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar carried the legislation in the Senate with Sen. Tina Smith as a co-sponsor working with their Republican colleagues on the bill. Reps. Brad Finstad and Angie Craig introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House, which the six other members of the Minnesota House delegation co-sponsored and backed Monday.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of our country’s freedom and strength. In Minnesota, we know a thing or two about eagles: we are home to one of the largest populations of bald eagles in the country as well as the National Eagle Center in Wabasha,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “With the passage of our legislation, the bald eagle will now officially be recognized as our nation’s national bird.”

The White House could not immediately be reached for comment on whether Biden plans to sign the bill, but Klobuchar’s office said the president is expected to do so.

“More than two hundred and forty years ago, the Founding Fathers identified the bald eagle as a symbol of the strength and independence promised in our new nation. Since then, we have revered this majestic creature as the unquestionable icon of the United States,” Finstad said in a statement. “Today, we rightfully recognize the bald eagle as our official national bird – bestowing an honor that is long overdue.”

“The Bald Eagle has been a universally recognizable symbol of patriotism in this country for centuries, and they thrive in Minnesota because of our lakes and forestry,” Smith said in a statement. “I am proud to cosponsor this bipartisan legislation designating the Bald Eagle as the official bird of the United States and am excited to celebrate its passage out of the House.”

about the writer

about the writer

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Will Minnesota Democrats attend Trump’s inauguration?

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts, as his wife Melania holds the bible, and with his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

At least one will not attend, another leads the inaugural committee and some are still on the fence. Minnesota’s GOP members will be there.

Elections

Aaron Paul voters testify during first day of election contest hearing in Shakopee

An election judge recounts ballots cast for the 54A Minnesota House race between DFL Rep. Brad Tabke and Republican Aaron Paul held at the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee, Minn. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Tabke has a 14-vote lead over Republican Paul in unofficial results for the District 54A seat, within the 0.5% threshold set by state law for an automatic recount. ] LEILA NAVIDI • leila.navidi@startribune.com

Politics

Minnesota-backed bipartisan bill designating bald eagle as national bird on its way to Biden’s desk

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, a bald eagle grabs a fish from the Susquehanna River near the Conowingo Dam, in Havre De Grace, Md. The number of American bald eagles has quadrupled since 2009, with more than 300,000 birds soaring over the lower 48 states, government scientists said Wednesday in a new report. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)