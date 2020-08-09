Authorities on Sunday continued to search for a man feared to have drowned in Little Detroit Lake in Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff's office and other emergency workers responded to a report of a possible drowning late Saturday afternoon at the lake in northwest Minnesota. The missing man was identified as Abdimajid Osman, the Fargo Forum reported.

Osman was kayaking with another man when he entered the water for a swim. Authorities said that he went down into the water, but then didn't come back up.

Authorities used boats, divers and a drone to search for Osman on Saturday, and said they would continue the search until they found him.

The Becker County Sheriff’s office said Osman was 24, but his family reported his age to be 22. He was from Moorhead and came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia.