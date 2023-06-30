The Minnesota Aurora finished their regular-season road schedule the same way it began: With a victory.

The Heartland Division champions beat the Green Bay Glory 4-0 at Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday to remain undefeated this season.

Maya Hansen got the Aurora (11-0) on the board when her shot tipped off the gloves of Glory goalkeeper Larissa Likes in the 20th minute. Hansen leads the Aurora with 11 goals this season.

"For us this game is another moment to celebrate the depth of the squad. We know we can put anyone in at any moment in any game," assistant coach Jen Larrick said in a news release. "Our roster depth is a huge strength of ours heading into playoffs. It keeps us fresh, and it's hard for opponents to scout us because they don't know who will start where."

Cat Rapp scored in the 27th minute, followed by Sophie French in the 64th minute. Brenlin Mullaney got her first career goal in the 88th minute to cap the scoring for the Aurora, who finish the regular season vs. Chicago City at 4 p.m. Saturday at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

