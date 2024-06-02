CHICAGO – Kaylie Chambers scored in her first game with the Aurora to help the team remain undefeated through four games this season, with a 1-1 draw against Chicago City SC on Sunday.

Chambers' tying goal for the Aurora (2-0-2) came in the 28th minute. Saige Wimes frustrated a Chicago player to draw a foul and yellow card. Giada Zhou took the free kick and served a ball straight to the head of Chambers, who will be a junior midfielder at Utah State this fall and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2023.

Chicago City (3-0-1), last year's Heartland Division champion, opened up the scoring in the ninth minute, charging into the box. Aurora goalkeeper Taylor Kane came up to make a play, but she was called for a foul. Sophia Jaime converted a penalty kick to give Chicago an early 1-0 lead.

Neither team scored after Chambers' goal, although the Aurora had their chances. Zhou sent a free kick over the bar after Chicago City's Eva Pattison received a yellow card in the 68th minute. In the closing minutes, the Aurora also hit the goal post as they sent a flurry of shots at the net that failed to put them ahead. Instead, they earned their second draw in three games after previously not playing to a tie since the first game in team history last year.

The Aurora return home to face Rochester FC on Thursday night at TCO Stadium.



