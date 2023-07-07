MINNESOTA AURORA GAMEDAY

2 p.m., Saturday vs. Indy Eleven * USL W quarterfinals at Atwood Stadium, Flint, Mich. * TV: Fox9+

Preview: The Aurora knocked Indy Eleven from last year's USL W quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory before an announced crowd of 6,200 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Now, Indy has a chance at revenge in this year's quarterfinals.

Indy tied for first place in the USL W's Heartland Division this year, going 8-1-1 and outscoring opponents 40-3. The Eleven defeated host Flint City AFC 3-0 in Thursday's Round of 16.

Aurora (13-0) outscored teams 60-4 in this year's regular season, and took down Chicago City SC twice by a combined score of 10-1. Facing that team for a third time, in Thursday's Round of 16, Aurora narrowly advanced with a 1-0 win.

Ari Del Moral, a Brooklyn Park native and former Gophers and St. Cloud State player, scored on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute for the game's only goal.

The winner of Saturday's game between Aurora and Indy Eleven will win the Central Conference title and advance to the NWL W semifinals — location, date and time TBA.