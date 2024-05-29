MINNESOTA AURORA HOME OPENER

Aurora (1-0-1) vs. RKC Third Coast (0-2-0)

When and where: Thursday, 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium (Eagan)

How to watch: Streamed on Fox 9+

Preview

The Minnesota Aurora have drawn well each of their first two seasons, but as of Wednesday, there were still tickets available for the home opener against RKC Third Coast at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

The Aurora opened their season with two road games in Aurora, Ill., defeating the Chicago Dutch Lions 8-0 on May 23 and then settling for a draw against River Light FC 1-1 on Monday.

Sophie French leads the Aurora in scoring through two matches with three goals. She scored twice in the opener and then notched the tying goal against River Light.

RKC Third Coast, a club from the Racine and Kenosha area in Wisconsin, is in the USL-W League's Heartland Division with the Aurora. RKC lost 4-2 to Chicago City and 3-2 to Rochester FC to start the season.