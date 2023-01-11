Minnesota Aurora FC announced a multi-year extension Tuesday to play all home games at TCO Stadium in Eagan next season, with options through 2025.

"TCO Stadium was a tremendous home for our first season. With lots of great sight lines and easy access for fans, we couldn't have asked for a better atmosphere," said Andrea Yoch, president of Aurora. "We are extremely excited to be making TCO Stadium our home for the next few years."

Last season Aurora averaged 5,500 fans per game and sold out six of its nine home matches in the USL W League.

