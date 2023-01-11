Minnesota Aurora FC announced a multi-year extension Tuesday to play all home games at TCO Stadium in Eagan next season, with options through 2025.
"TCO Stadium was a tremendous home for our first season. With lots of great sight lines and easy access for fans, we couldn't have asked for a better atmosphere," said Andrea Yoch, president of Aurora. "We are extremely excited to be making TCO Stadium our home for the next few years."
Last season Aurora averaged 5,500 fans per game and sold out six of its nine home matches in the USL W.
Etc.
- Bethel women's basketball coach Jon Herbrechtsmeyer will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season because or health-related issues, the MIAC university announced. Assistant coach Scott Lauinger will serve as the interim head coach.
- Freshman forward Logan Cooley of the Gophers was named the Big Ten Conference men's hockey third star of the week after scoring the overtime goal in their 2-1 victory over St. Cloud State on Sunday. He also had an assist in the game.
- Minnesota Duluth graduate student Brooke Olson was named the Division II women's basketball player of the week by Conference Information Directors Association. Olson, a forward from Rice Lake, Wis., averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds, in two wins last week. UMD has won nine games in a row and is No. 15 in the latest Women's Basketball Coaches Association poll.
