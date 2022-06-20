Maya Hansen scored in the first half and Cat Rapp added a goal early in the second half as Minnesota Aurora raised its record to 6-0-1 with a 2-0 victory over Kaw Valley, Mo., at TCO Performance Center on Sunday.

An announced crowd of 4,379 attended the game and watched Hansen score her third goal of the season, which ties her for the USL-W lead.

Aurora's defense limited Kaw Valley to seven shots, none of which required a save from goalkeepers Sarah Fuller and Taylor Kane, who entered the game in the 76th minute.

The team has two home games this weekend, against Chicago Dutch Lions at 7 p.m. Friday and St. Louis Lions at noon Sunday.