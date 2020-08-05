Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-27-7, sixth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Minnesota leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild face off against the Vancouver Canucks in game two of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Minnesota holds a 1-0 series lead. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season.

The Wild are 22-17-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.1 shots per game.

The Canucks are 20-14-4 against conference opponents. Vancouver is first in the the Western Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes averaging 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 40 assists and has 48 points this season. Kevin Fiala has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 72 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 45 assists. Tyler Toffoli has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Canucks: Brandon Sutter: day to day (undisclosed).