Seattle Kraken (0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-0, in the Central Division)
Minnesota and Seattle square off in Western Conference play
Seattle Kraken (0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-0, in the Central Division)
By The Associated Press
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken hit the ice in Western Conference play.
Minnesota went 39-33-10 overall and 20-15-6 in home games a season ago. The Wild gave up 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.
Seattle went 34-35-13 overall and 17-17-7 in road games last season. The Kraken scored 214 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.6 per game on 28.6 shots per game.
INJURIES: Wild: None listed.
Kraken: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater will miss a second straight game Sunday against Green Bay, while the Packers welcome back wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Jaire Alexander.