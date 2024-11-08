Portland Trail Blazers (3-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference)
Minnesota and Portland meet for conference matchup
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -12; over/under is 221.5
BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Minnesota for a Western Conference matchup.
Minnesota finished 56-26 overall, 12-4 in Northwest Division play and 30-11 at home a season ago. The Timberwolves gave up 106.5 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.
Portland went 21-61 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 23.1 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.
Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
