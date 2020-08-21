The Minnesota state amateur baseball tournament goes into full swing this weekend with the Class B tournament beginning in Shakopee and the Class C tournament being played in Milroy and Springfield.
Both tournaments had been scheduled for New Ulm until the city council voted last month to withdraw as the host because of pandemic-related concerns.
The Class A tournament started last weekend and continues at Palm Field in St. Anthony.
Class C opens tonight with Hadley and Randall playing in Milroy and Foley and Hanska playing in Springfield. The 48-team tournament continues with first-round games at both sites on Saturday and Sunday. The Class B opener tonight is between Chanhassen and St. Michael.
All three games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tournament schedules are on the Minnesota Baseball Association website by clicking on the tournament page for each class.
In addition, no more than 250 spectators are being allowed at each game. For a list of games and the number of tickets still available, go here.
Fans can purchase games via livestreaming through Prep Spotlight TV, which is showing games in all three classes.