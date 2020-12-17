That didn't take long.

A day after Alibi Drinkery owner Lisa Monet Zarza opened her business in defiance of state orders for bars and restaurants to remain closed to dine-in business, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is taking her to court.

On Thursday, Ellison's office announced that he has filed lawsuits against the Lakeville restaurant and another, Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton. Both businesses opened to in-person dining in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz's executive order meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Walz adjusted the order that expires at midnight Friday to continue prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants until Jan. 11.

"Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville proudly announced its dangerous decision to increase the risk of community spread of COVID-19 in its community, recording multiple videos of its violations and promising to pack more people into enclosed indoor spaces in a period where the virus is still spreading throughout the State," Ellison said in a statement Thursday. "When asked what she would do if officials asked her to close, Alibi Drinkery's owner stated that she would 'see them in court.'"

According to Ellison's office, Neighbors on the Rum opened its doors to 40-50 people Wednesday night.

"Even when confronted by local police officers, Neighbors on the Rum stated that it would willfully continue to defy Executive Order 20-99," the statement from Ellison's office said. "Minnesota Department of Health workers noted the Neighbors on the Rum was not only allowing on-premises dining, but also seating people closer than six feet apart, further increasing the chance of COVID-19 community spread."

Ellison said he knows this is a difficult time for businesses to navigate. "But what these establishments are doing is wrong. Not just wrong in breaking the law — wrong in exposing their loved ones, their customers, their employees, their communities, and potentially every Minnesotan to COVID-19. People will get sick, and some will die, because they're breaking the law."

What they are doing also is wrong because it gives them an unfair advantage against those businesses that are following the rules, he said. According to the attorney general, Walz's executive order has the force and effect of law because the state is in a peacetime emergency because of the pandemic.

"The businesses we're holding accountable today know what they need to do to comply with the law and instead they're flouting it," Ellison said. "I don't enjoy using the enforcement tools I have, but it's my job to protect Minnesotans and I will use them to hold violators accountable and keep Minnesotans safe."

The suits seek to not only stop the businesses from defying the governor's order, but are asking for damages and civil penalties of up to $25,000 for each violation or threatened violation of the executive order.

James Walsh • 612-673-7428