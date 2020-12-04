KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference finals, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.
Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup finals.
Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assists on all three goals.
Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso's chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.
Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso's corner in the 39th minute.
