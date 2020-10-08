A revised dashboard with more details about COVID-19 hospitalizations was unveiled Thursday to help inform Minnesota hospital leaders about bed availability and the public about the spread of the novel coronavirus behind the pandemic.

The dashboard shows that 139 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in Minnesota hospitals, and that another 939 patients with non-COVID medical problems are in ICU beds in the state. Another 318 patients with COVID-19 are in non-ICU beds in Minnesota hospitals, according to the dashboard, and 6,639 patients are admitted to such beds for other medical needs.

The updated dashboard also has revised Minnesota’s available ICU bed capacity, indicating that the state has 1,476 beds immediately available and another 408 that could be readied in 72 hours. That means that 73% of the state’s immediately available ICU beds are in use. On Wednesday, the dashboard had showed a lower number of only 1,222 ICU beds available, but another 936 in reserve.

Some lawmakers and hospital leaders had pressed for this data following a decision by the Minnesota Department of Health last month to switch the reporting on its COVID-19 situation page from the total number of Minnesotans hospitalized in any state with COVID-19, to the number of such patients newly admitted each day.

State health leaders said the switch made sense for the epidemiological purpose of tracking the pandemic and any uptick on COVID-19 patients needing hospital care. But opponents wanted the bigger picture of total COVID-19 hospitalizations to know if Minnesota hospitals were running out of beds.

The state Health Department’s separate COVID situation page showed that at least 85 Minnesotans were admitted to hospitals anywhere in the country for COVID-19 on Oct. 5. That number could increase as hospitals report more admissions from that date, but it already is the highest single-day number since May 19.

Hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 have increased slightly over the past month along with increased lab-confirmed infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The state on Thursday reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 1,276 newly confirmed infections, bringing the state’s totals in the pandemic to 2,107 deaths and 107,922 known infections.