After taking a pause at the end of the year, Minnesota's job market came roaring back in January with the addition of 14,100 jobs.

The state unemployment rate also held steady last month at 2.9%, according to Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) data released this morning.

"Our biggest month-to-month job growth in nearly a year indicates our labor market is still very tight but not so tight as to greatly constrain job growth," DEED Labor Market Information Director Angelina Nguyen said in a statement. "This is good news for employers and job seekers."

As it does every year at this time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revises its labor market data for the last several years, taking new seasonal-adjustment factors and more comprehensive employment counts, among other variables, into account.

As a result, Minnesota's unemployment rate for December changed from 2.5%, as initially reported, to 2.9%.

In general, the revisions also showed Minnesota having a higher unemployment rate and higher labor force participation rate in the second half of 2022 than originally published, according to DEED.

As for the 1.8% unemployment rate Minnesota initially recorded in June and July of last year, which was the lowest a state has ever recorded? That's erased from the books.

Instead, the revised data shows Minnesota's lowest unemployment rate last year was in April at 2.3%, which was still a record low for the state.