Some facilities at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis were temporarily closed Thursday due to a power outage.

Outages from an intense thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon continue to impact about 3,200 Xcel Energy customers, according to their Electric Outage Map.

Minnehaha's popular Sea Salt Eatery and Wabun Wading Pool are closed, according to the park's Facebook post. Wabun Picnic Site reservation holders have been contacted and portable restrooms will be delivered to the park.

Xcel Energy is working to restore power to the area.

Separately, Minneapolis parks workers said Wednesday that they will continue to strike indefinitely past their initial one-week timeline. Workers have called for improved wages, health insurance and safety precautions. The park board's last offer included a 10.25% wage increase over three years.