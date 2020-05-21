It’s a sure sign of summer.

Sea Salt Eatery, the Cajun-inspired seafood spot adjacent to Minnehaha Falls, will reopen for the season beginning Friday, May 22 (4801 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., 612-721-8990, seasalteatery.wordpress.com).

The restaurant made the announcement over Facebook.

The stand's menu hasn't been posted yet (will it be the usual oysters, po’boys and fish tacos?). Food will be available for takeout only. Orders can be placed online as of Friday morning, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pickup will be on the patio. No walk-ins or in-person money transactions will be allowed.

That means the epic lines snaking out of the pavilion is a thing of the past, at least this year.

Sea Salt’s good news comes on the heels of the state’s announcement that Minnesota restaurants and bars can open June 1 for outdoor dining,

For now, though, Sea Salt’s tables and chairs have been packed away. “If you wish to eat in the park, we recommend you plan for a takeout picnic,” the announcement says.

At Lake Harriet, Bread & Pickle (4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls., breadandpickle.com) is now open for takeout, starting at 7 a.m. daily with a breakfast menu. Delivery via Door Dash is available on rainy days. The lakeside restaurant is operated by Minneapolis restaurateur Kim Bartmann, owner of Barbette, Pat’s Tap, Tiny Diner and other properties.

On the northeast shore of Bde Maka Ska, Lola on the Lake (3000 E. Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Mpls., lolascafemn.com) will operate an abbreviated takeout schedule, a result of the 2019 fire that destroyed the seasonal restaurant’s historic lakeside pavilion. Look for barbecue-centric food trucks (including Run Tell That and Bark and the Bite) to rotate with Lola, appearing most days at 11 a.m. and starting on May 23.

Meanwhile, at Lake Nokomis, Sandcastle (4955 W. Nokomis Pkwy., Mpls., sandcastlempls.com) is opening for the season on June 3, with a takeout-only setup. The beachside restaurant is the work of Bull’s Horn Food & Drink co-owners Amy Greeley and Doug Flicker, in partnership with Chele Payer.