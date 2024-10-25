High Schools

Minnehaha Academy’s Chloe Alley captures Class 1A girls tennis state singles title; Maple River duo win 1A doubles title

Top-seeded sophomore defeats Blake sophomore Fatemeh Vang in two sets for 1A title.

By Heather Rule

Special to the Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 10:13PM
Tennis Rackets and balls on the court.
With Friday’s Class 1A title match, Chloe Alley defeated Blake sophomore Fatemeh Vang for the third time this season, beating her in conference play, the Section 4 final (6-2, 6-4) and now state final. (AylinStock/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnehaha Academy girls’ tennis coach Jose Williamson described 15-year-old sophomore Chloe Alley as “one of the most cerebral players” and someone who is “really stoic” on the court.

But Alley had one tell. She smiled at her friends sitting courtside Friday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

“When I saw them, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, my friends showed up,’” Alley said. “A nice surprise.”

Alley’s friends witnessed the top-seeded sophomore’s 6-0, 6-3 victory over No. 2 seed Blake sophomore Fatemeh Vang to secure the Class 1A girls’ state singles championship. The match was a state tournament rematch, of sorts, from last year when Vang and her older sister, Nana Vang, defeated Alley and Greta Johnson for the 1A doubles title.

With Friday’s title match, Alley defeated Vang for the third time this season, beating her in conference play, the Section 4 final (6-2, 6-4) and now state final. Alley used her shot selection and powerful groundstrokes to take control of the championship match early, cruising to the first set while surrendering only eight points to Vang in those first six games.

“All the shots I wanted to hit, almost all of them were going exactly where I wanted them to,” Alley said. “I was playing pretty good and how I wanted to play.”

But Alley’s unforced errors count rose in the second set. Vang broke Alley’s serve twice and got as close as 3-4 in the second set before Alley closed it out with a break and a hold, ending with a clean winner on match point.

Chloe Alley after capturing the Class 1A girls tennis singles title Friday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. (Heather Rule/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Both players said they had nerves to start the match, and Vang credited her opponent for keeping her cool. She also noted how much Alley had improved over the past year.

“I also think I wasn’t as focused as I should’ve been,” Vang said. “I was just going for way too much, and then she just played her game.”

Williamson was also impressed with Alley’s composure in the match, but the coach still reminded his player at a second-set changeover to stay focused, after she excitedly told him her friends were there watching.

“They’ll be celebrating you when we win. Please, stay focused,’” Williamson told Alley. “So, I had to remind her of what her goal was and not get distracted with the fans.”

Related Coverage

High Schools

Girls Tennis: Rochester Mayo's Loftus completes high school career with second state 2A title

High Schools

Girls tennis: Rochester Mayo wins second consecutive Class 2A team title

High Schools

Girls tennis: Blake wins program's 15th team state championship

Maple River finishes first and second in doubles finals

A pair of unseeded doubles teams from Maple River met in the Class 1A doubles championship. Macy Sohre and Kelsey Jaeger defeated teammates Ally Mersman and Madison Ward 6-4, 6-4.

about the writer

Heather Rule

Special to the Star Tribune

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Exclusive video: Friday Night Highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of MN high school football section and state playoffs

Video Thumbnail01:48

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota on Oct. 25, 2024.

High Schools

Football: Lakeville South advances in 6A playoffs with win over Wayzata

card image
High Schools

Football: Blaine wins with last-second field goal; Rochester Mayo defeats Centennial with final minute TD

Video Thumbnail03:12