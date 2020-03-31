The woman who died in a one-vehicle crash near a north Minneapolis intersection was the mother of two, her family said.

Angela M. Thompson, 38, was killed in the wreck Saturday night near Olson Hwy. and N. Penn Avenue, said her brother, Brandon Thompson.

“Angela was known for her strong spirit, infectious smile, compassionate heart, and devotion to her children,” the brother said Tuesday.

Thompson was heading east about 9:15 p.m. on Olson, when her SUV went off the right side of the road, crossed Penn Avenue, struck a fire hydrant and then a tree some distance away, said police spokesman John Elder. She was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Brandon Thompson said his sister was born in St. Louis Park and graduated from Wayzata High School in 2000.

“Angela was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed,” Brandon Thompson said.

Along with her daughter and brother Brandon, Angela Thompson is survived by a son, 12-year-old Giovanni, brother Chad, and parents Patricia and Steve.