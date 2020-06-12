A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to more than 10 years for fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the heart at their Minneapolis apartment.

Zara Jo Case was sentenced Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death on Feb. 15 of Joseph “Moochie” McRunnel, 39, at their home in the Como neighborhood near the University of Minnesota.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Case will serve about seven years in prison and the balance on supervised release. The sentence from Judge Jeannice Reding also calls for Case to pay more than $7,600 in restitution.

According to the complaint: Police were called to the address at 5:25 a.m. by a man in a different apartment who said he barricaded his door to keep Case out. Officers found Case “extremely intoxicated” and sent her back to her apartment.

Police were called two more times. The last time, police found Case screaming that McRunnel had stabbed himself. Officers found him on his apartment floor.